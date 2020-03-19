Sania Mirza Unsure of How French Open 2020 Would Fit in the Tennis Schedule

Sania Mirza at Australian Open (Photo Credits: Instagram/Sania Mirza)

The French Open 2020, has been postponed to September 20, 2020, amid coronavirus fears. The official announcement came a couple of days ago and the players have no option than to adhere to the schedule given by the authorities. Now Indian tennis star is quite unsure of how the French Open 2020 will fit in the schedules. She also said that the players were quite irritated to find out about the tournament getting postponed. The ATP Ranking will also be stalled for this period of time. Sania Mirza Teaches Son Izhaan How to Use Hand Sanitizer As Coronavirus Fears Grow (Watch Video).

"I'm not sure how the French Open is going to fit into the schedule. Hopefully, things blow over and we should be able to play the US swing. But I don't know how we are going to suddenly play a clay tournament one week after the hard court season." The Grand Slam winner also declared that she was sleeping when she got an email for informing about the same, but then she saw the email once she was up.

She only got freaked out when the India Wells also got canned and said that she was informed about the tournament getting called off only after she reached there."I'd finished Fed Cup on Saturday and together with my dad we left for Indian Wells soon after. An hour after we reached California on Sunday evening, players got an email saying the tournament was cancelled. So I had travelled 20 hours basically for nothing," she said.