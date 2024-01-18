After his historic entry into the second round of men’s singles Australian Open 2024, India’s latest tennis sensation Sumit Nagal will be up against China’s 18-year-old wildcard entrant Juncheng Shang. Sumit Nagal defeated 31st seeded Alexander Bublik to advance into the second round. The 26-year-old defeated Bublik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(5) in a contest that lasted two hours and 38 minutes. The Indian tennis star will now be eyeing a place in the third round of the first Grand Slam of the year. Former Indian Tennis Star Somdev Devvarman Sends Best Wishes For Sumit Nagal Ahead of His Australian Open 2024 Second Round Match Against Juncheng Shang (Watch Video).

Sumit Nagal’s first round victory was a special one as for the first time in 35 years an Indian player defeated a seeded opponent in a Grand Slam main draw. If Sumit Nagal goes past his Chinese opponent, the Indian will be up against the winner of Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Sonego. Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal and Junceng Shang will be up against each other for the first time in their careers.

When is Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang Men’s Singles Second Round Match at Australian Open 2024

India’s Sumit Nagal will take China’s Juncheng Shang on January 18, 2024 (Thursday) in the second round match of Australian Open 2020 men’s singles. The Australian Open 2024 match will take place at Court 13 in Melbourne Park and will likely begin from 08:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Australian Open 2024 Day 4 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results.

Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang, Australian Open 2024 Men’s Singles Second Round Match Live Telecast

Sony Pictures Networks holds the broadcast rights of the Australian Open 2024 in India. So, you can watch Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang, Australian Open 2024 men’s singles second round match’s live telecast on Sony Sports Channels, most likely on Sony Sports 2.

Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang, Australian Open 2024 Men’s Singles Second Round Match Live Streaming Online

As Sony Pictures Networks has the broadcast rights, the live online streaming of Men’s Singles Second Round match between Sumit Nagal vs Juncheng Shang will be available on its OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website.

