UFC 249: Justin Gaethje Set to Face Tony Ferguson For Interim Lightweight Championship, Fight Card Announced

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje (Photo Credits: Twitter/ UFC, Justin Gaethje)

The wait for MMA fans is over as the final fight card for UFC 249 has been announced. Khabib Nurmagomedov who was originally scheduled to take on Tony Ferguson for the Lightweight belt had to pull out of the event due to travel restrictions in his home country. The Russian has now been replaced by Justin Gaethje and he will take on Ferguson for the Interim Lightweight Championship. This will be the first time that the two MMA fighters will meet in the octagon. UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson Set to Be Cancelled for Fifth Time.

Justin Gaethje is a last-minute fill-in for Khabib Nurmagomedov and is fresh off a victory over Donald Cerrone and will be a tough challenge for Ferguson. But it is not the only eye-catching fight on the card as President Dana White has roped some serious matches. Rose Namajunas will take on Jesicca Andrade for the second time and will be looking for revenge after her loss at UFC 237. Dana White Slams Media Over UFC 249 Coverage.

See Fight Card

Speaking of other interesting fights, Francis Ngannou will take on Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight bout. The fight was originally scheduled in March but has now been shifted to UFC 249. The other standout clash is between Jacare Souza and Uriah Hall as the winner is guaranteed to enter the top 5 middleweight rankings.

Speaking of the main event, Ferguson vs Nurmagomedov has been cancelled for the fifth time but a match of the same calibre has been scheduled for UFC 249. Justin Gaethje has been on the rise and is one of the deadliest strikers in the MMA so it will be an interesting fight.