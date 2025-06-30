After a disappointing show in the opening match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, where the England national cricket team won by five wickets, the India national cricket team will look to make a comeback in the upcoming IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025. Led by new captain Shubman Gill, India, despite being in a formidable position at Leeds, managed to implode, giving England a sneak in, which the hosts acted upon and took a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series. IND vs ENG 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Returns to Nets During Saturday’s Session Ahead of Second Test, Bowls Full Tilt.

When Is India vs England 2nd Test 2025?

The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 begins on July 2, 2025, and will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The India vs England second Test will commence at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) for all days of the contest, unless match officials decide on an early start due to time loss.

What Is India's Win-Loss Record at Edgbaston?

India's win-loss record at Edgbaston in Birmingham is as poor as one can achieve, with zero wins from eight Tests at the venue. Out of eight Tests, the India national cricket team have lost seven, while drawing just one. WWE at Team India Nets! Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep and Morne Morkel Perform Wrestling Moves During Men in Blue Practice Session Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Has India Made Any Change To Its Squad?

India selected a strong 18-member squad for its ongoing five-Test tour of England, captained by Gill, and headed by coach Gautam Gambhir. While concerns over Jasprit Bumrah's availability for IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 remain, India have not made any changes to their already selected squad.

India did rope in Punjab's spinner Harpreet Brar ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, which ignited rumours about new additions, but the Punjab Kings player was called in as a net bowler.

The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 is crucial for India, with England already leading the series 1-0, and with the third match at Lord's just three days after the second clash, the turnaround time to gather after a loss would put immense pressure on the players.

