A funny video has gone viral on social media of Team India's fast bowlers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh performing wrestling moves on bowling coach Morne Morkel during the Men in Blue's practice session ahead of the second Test of the five-match series against England in Edgbaston. In the viral video, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh team up with each other against Morne Morkel. All three players were having a light moment, and they shared laughs among themselves. Meanwhile, England are leading the five-match Test series 1-0 after winning the opening match in Leeds by five wickets. The Shubman Gill-led India will look to bounce back in the upcoming Edgbaston Test. Shubman Gill-Led India National Cricket Team Begins Preparation in Edgbaston Ahead of Crucial IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

WWE at Team India Nets!

WWE meets LOL at Indian nets! 😄 Morne Morkel vs Arshdeep & Akashdeep - not a fight, just full-on fun! Bouncers, banter & belly laughs. Who said net sessions can’t be entertaining? 😂 #INDvsENG #TeamIndiaNets 🎥 @AnkanKar pic.twitter.com/g7A9IZOscW — Ray Sportz Cricket (@raysportz_cric) June 28, 2025

