The much-awaited fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz is around the corner. The marquee clash is all set to take place on August 5 (August 6 as per Indian Standard Time) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, USA. Jake Paul, who is a YouTuber-turned-boxer had a terrific start to his boxing career and won his first six fights. However, on February 2023, he was not able to conquer Tommy Fury and was handed the first loss of his boxing career. Jake would look to defeat Diaz in the upcoming clash and get back to the winning ways.

Talking about Diaz, he is among the most popular boxers in the UFC division. Nate has featured in 35 fights thus far and has stood victorious in 22 of them. He is entering the upcoming encounter, on the back of trumping Tony Ferguson. The American MMA fighter would look to be at his best on Saturday and add another victory under his belt.

When is Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz? Details of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight in IST

Jake Paul is slated to face Nate Diaz on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, USA. However, the match will get underway on Sunday, August 6 at 5:30 AM as per Indian Standard Time. Unfortunately, fans in India would not be watch the live telecast of the much-anticipated clash. However, the Indian audience need not be disheartened as pay can watch the live streaming of the fight on DAZN. They will need to pay a subscription fee to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz on the DAZN app or website.

Both Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have shown their boxing might in the UFC ring and therefore, fans are likely to witness some breathtaking action. It will fascinating to see which fighter is able to get the better of the other.

