Mumbai, October 14: Williams team principal James Vowles has lavished praise on Alex Albon, describing his 2025 Formula 1 season as “outstanding” and highlighting a noticeable “step up in his confidence and belief” that has been central to team's’ resurgence this year. Albon has enjoyed a superb campaign, sitting eighth in the Drivers’ Championship with 70 points after scoring in 11 of the 18 races so far. His consistent form, including personal-best P5 finishes in Australia, Miami, Imola and the Netherlands, has propelled Williams to fifth place in the Constructors’ standings - a significant jump for the Grove-based outfit. By contrast, his new teammate Carlos Sainz, who joined from Ferrari with four career wins to his name, has scored 32 points this season. George Russell Wins F1 Singapore GP 2025; Max Verstappen and Lando Norris Secure Podium Finish, McLaren Bags Constructors Title.

Speaking on the Beyond The Grid podcast, Vowles reflected on Albon’s remarkable growth since joining the team. “I can tell you from the outset he was very quick, but he needed the right forum where the world isn’t questioning his teammates or what’s going on,” Vowles said.

“There’s no questioning now. Carlos is absolutely the reference you need. Alex, this year, every time there has been a result (available), he’s gone and picked it up. Simple as that. His pace has been outstanding. I think if there’s any doubts, it should be gone by now in people’s minds.”

Vowles believes Albon’s transformation this year goes beyond pure performance - it’s rooted in his mental composure and growing self-assurance. F1 2025 Standings: McLaren Wins Constructors' Championship; Oscar Piastri Extends Lead In Drivers' Standings Despite George Russell Clinching Singapore GP.

“I would say the biggest difference I’ve noticed with Alex is a step up in his confidence and belief,” he explained. “That’s the main thing – in the team and in himself at the same time.

“Every human being goes through cycles where they’re more or less confident in themselves and the car and what goes around. You cannot waver Alex one bit this year. Not for a second can you even just push him. He is absolutely confident in what he is doing and what the car is doing around that.That doesn’t mean we’re perfect on the car, not by any stretch of the imagination, but his driving force is one of, ‘Fix this, fix this, and I will go faster’, and it’s directing the team in the right way.”

Albon himself has acknowledged that 2025 marks his best season in Formula 1, crediting both his own progress and Williams’ collective effort in maximising their opportunities. Happy Birthday Max Verstappen! Fans Wish Four-Time Formula One World Champion As He Turns 28.

His maturity and consistency have made him a cornerstone of Vowles’ long-term vision to rebuild the team into a race-winning force. The Williams boss also praised Albon’s openness and teamwork in helping Sainz adapt to the car’s unique characteristics.

“We have some peculiarities in this car on just how to approach certain corners, but he’s really, really good at vocalising that, and helping Carlos as well – he’s not keeping it for himself. It’s immediately straight out there, ‘Look at this, this is what I’m doing here’, and then helping the engineers drive the direction of travel. In that way, he’s more vocal than I’ve heard him before and his direction is absolutely spot on," said Vowles.

