We just witnessed an extravagant event from WWE, where wrestlers fought their heart out to entertain fans. WWE Extreme Rules 2020 which took place at WWE Performance Center on July 19, 2020, was headlined as 'Horror Show at Extreme Rules'. It was indeed a horrifying night for wrestlers who participated in Extreme Rules 2020. Drew McIntyre successfully defended his WWE title against Dolph Ziggler. Sasha Banks with a big help from Bayley walked out as Raw Women's Champion, as The Legit Boss defeated Asuka. Scroll down for more results and actions from Extreme Rules 2020. WWE Raw July 13, 2020 Results and Highlights: Kevin Owens Defeats Seth Rollins in WrestleMania 36 Rematch; Shayna Baszler & Bianca Belair Return to Monday Night (View Pics)

Dolph Ziggler tried to use chairs, the table and low blows to have upper hand over Scottish Psychopath, however, could not manage to win WWE title. Speaking about Sasha Banks victory, it was quite controversial. The referee by mistakenly got hit by green mist from Asuka, after which Bayley entered attacked the former champion with the belt and then went on to wear the referee jersey. After this Bayley put Sasha Banks over Asuka and then made the pinfall count to three. Bayley also defeated Nikki Cross to retain her SmackDown Women's title.

Rey Mysterio got defeated by Seth Rollins in 'Eye For an Eye' match. It was indeed a brutal end for Mysterio, as Monday Night Messiah stomped Master of 619 and then went on to drag his eyes ball, which was indeed painful to watch. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro are the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions as they defeated The New Day. MVP declared himself as new United States Champion after Apollo Crews wasn't able to compete.

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowmnan had the most bizarre and dreadful night of his career at Extreme Rules 2020. Bray Wyatt gave mandible claws to Strowman after submerging out of the water. The Monster Among Men was then pulled inside water by Wyatt. After this only Bray Wyatt came out of the water and there were no signs of Braun Strowman.

Glimpses From Strowman vs Wyatt Swamp Fight

Rey Mysterio in Pain

View this post on Instagram @wwerollins said he would, and he did! #EyeForEye #ExtremeRules A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 19, 2020 at 5:23pm PDT

Nakamura & Cesaro Defeats The New Day in Tables Match

Memorable Night For Bayley & Sasha Banks

In the kickoff match at Extreme Rules 2020, Kevin Owens defeated Buddy Murphy. After WrestleMania 36, Extreme Rules 2020 has definitely turned out to be the best pay per view event for WWE in this year. Fans would eagerly wait for upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, where it will be interesting to see how Asuka respond to her defeat.

