In just a matter of one week after the conclusion of SummerSlam 2020, we have seen lots of shift in championship belt. We saw new Universal Champions and Women's Tag Team Champions crowned at Payback 2020. Things at NXT are more interesting, as Karrion Kross who just had a great start in WWE after defeating Keith Lee for NXT title at SummerSlam 2020 had to surrender his belt due to shoulder injury. We witnessed a great battle at the recently-concluded NXT Super Tuesday for NXT Championship in fatal 4-way Iron Man match where Adam Cole and Finn Balor ended in 2-2 draw. In this article, we will discuss the top five WWE news which includes details about Roman Reigns relationship with Paul Heyman to the reason behind Bray Wyatt's one-week-long Universal title reign. WWE News: From Brock Lesnar Not Being Under Contract to Rey Mysterio Getting Ruled Out Due to Torn Triceps, Here Are 5 Interesting Updates to Watch Out For.

Top Five WWE News

1. Roman Reigns Relationship With Paul Heyman

We saw Paul Heyman joining Roman Reigns in the last week episode of SmackDown. Heyman gave a smart idea to The Big Dog to enter the triple-threat match for Universal Championship at the very last moment. This helped Roman Reigns win the Universal title. Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda revealed that Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns know each other as good friends for the last five years. They always wanted to get in an alliance, after WrestleMania 31, however, WWE took too long to bring them together on screen.

2. Ric Flair Will Mostly Not Appear on WWE TV

Ric Flair while speaking with Wrestling Inc Daily revealed that he underwent heart surgery last year, due to which he will most probably stay away from appearing on WWE TV. Ric Flair was last seen on Raw a few weeks back where he was hit with a punt kick by Randy Orton. WWE NXT Super Tuesday Sept 1, 2020 Results And Highlights: Finn Balor & Adam Cole Finish With 2-2 Draw in 60-Minute 4-Way Iron Match For NXT Title.

3. Reason Behind Bray Wyatt's Short Title Reign

As per the revelation by Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda, Bray Wyatt's reign as Universal Championship reign lasted only for seven days because WWE wanted to show 'The Fiend' as a face and Roman Reigns as a heel. There is also a high possibility of WWE running an unexpected storyline between Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, which could possibly be a romantic angle.

4. Renee Young Reveals Speaks About Covid-19 Testing in WWE

Former WWE announcer Renee Young while speaking with Jimmy Traina on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast revealed that the company was not accurate in conducting Covid-19 test when they used to tape shows at Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, now the company is doing accurate testing of each and every crew member at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and she felt quite safe during SummerSlam 2020.

5. John Cena Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

John Cena has been known for paying tribute to actors from Hollywood as well as from Bollywood. On the death of Chadwick Boseman, famously known as T'Challa from Black Panther, John Cena posted two pictures of Boseman from Black Panther and as baseball great Jackie Robinson. Check out Cena's post below.

Meanwhile, fans are bit excited with WWE giving them surprises week after week. Fans will look forward to Adam Cole vs Finn Balor match for NXT title at the upcoming episode of NXT Super Tuesday II. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more news and updates from WWE.

