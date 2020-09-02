WWE NXT Super Tuesday, September 1, 2020 event will be remembered by wrestling fans for very long time. The top-ranked wrestlers of the black and gold brand left no stone unturned to make the recently-concluded event a mega-hit. We saw Karrion Kross vacating his NXT World title on the last week episode due to shoulder injury. This led the management to take a decision to book first-ever fatal 4-way elimination match between Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano at NXT Super Tuesday where the winner will be crowned new NXT champion. Read below to know about detailed results of WWE NXT Super Tuesday, Sept 1, 2020. WWE NXT Aug 26, 2020 Results and Highlights: Karrion Kross Vacates NXT Title Due to Shoulder Injury; Breezango Defeats Imperium to Become Tag Team Champions (View Pics)

Finn Balor took the lead initially in this match by hitting a Coup de Grace on Cole just before the match's halfway point. Johnny Gargano also opened his account by pinning Balor who was struck with Willow's Bell and the Fairytale Ending by Tommaso Ciampa. A few moments later Adam Cole created a three-way tie after planting Gargano with a Panama Sunrise. We then saw Ciampa finally entering the board by pinning Cole after hitting him with Fairytale Ending. Ciampa, however, faced some damaged on his knees later by Cole which put him out. In the last 20 seconds, we saw all drama, where Balor pinned Ciampa to take the lead, however, immediately after that Cole blasted The Prince with the Last Shot out of nowhere and earned a second fall just as time expired. WWE Raw Results Aug 31, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Becomes Number One Contender to Face Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions For World Title Match.

We then saw William Regal come out and announce that Adam Cole and Finn Balor will face each other for NXT World Championship next week on NXT Super Tuesday II. In the other segment, we saw Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott & Breezango defeat Legado del Fantasma in a Six-Man Street Fight. We also witnessed Candice LeRae registering a big win over Kacy Catanzaro. Timothy Thatcher defeated Bronson Reed in one on one match. WWE News: From Brock Lesnar Not Being Under Contract to Rey Mysterio Getting Ruled Out Due to Torn Triceps, Here Are 5 Interesting Updates to Watch Out For.

Adam Cole and Finn Balor Scores Same in The End

Johnny Gargano With His Best Performance

Tomasso Ciampa Punishing Gargano

William Regal Makes Big Announcement

WWE fans will have to wait a bit more to see new NXT Champion being crowned. However, the upcoming match between Adam Cole and Finn Balor will indeed draw much-needed viewership for WWE, as these two wrestlers are best in this business. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).