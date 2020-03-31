WWE Raw March 30, 2020 Results and Highlights: Paul Heyman Guarantees Brock Lesnar Victory Over Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 (View Pics)

Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman (Photo Credits: Twitter / WWE)

WWE Raw March 30, 2020 episode took place in Performance Centre at Orlando, Florida. This was Monday Night Raw last episode before WrestleMania 36. In this week episode of Raw, we saw Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman address audience worldwide. The Beast Incarnate's manager Heyman guaranteed that Brock Lesnar will walk out victorious as champion after beating his opponent Drew McIntyre at 'The show of shows'. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for results and highlights of WWE Raw March 30, 2020. WWE Raw March 23, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton to Face Edge in Last Man Standing at WrestleMania 36; AJ Styles Wants to Fight The Undertaker in ‘Boneyard Match’ (View Pics)

Apart from this, we also saw The Undertaker gives out a message to AJ Styles, where Deadman said that he will punish the phenomenal one for insulting his family. In addition to this, we also witnessed Edge addressing Randy Orton, who called Rated R a junkie last week. Edge went on to say that Randy Orton dug another hole by bringing in his family and this time Rated R will push him so far that he will never find his way out.

In another segment of Raw, we saw Shayna Baszler attack Raw Women's champion, Becky Lynch. We also saw Kevin Owens and Raw Tag Team champions The Street Profit defeat Seth Rollins, Angel Garza and Austin Theory. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins will square off against each other at WrestleMania 36.

Shayna Baszler Attacks Becky Lynch

Paul Heyman & Brock Lesnar at Raw

The Undertaker Has Message For AJ Styles

WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 4 and April 5, 2020, as the main event will take place across two nights. Coronavirus pandemic situation has indeed bought a lot of changes in the planning of the flagship event of WWE, but the company is leaving no stone unturned to entertain fans around the world.