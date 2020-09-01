WWE Raw August 31, 2020, took place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. We witnessed an enthralling action on this past week episode of Raw, where we saw Randy Orton becomes number one contender to face Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash of Champions 2020. The number one contender tournament took place on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw where wrestlers battled to reach the final round of triple threat match, where the winner will be entitled to face McIntyre at Clash of Champions 2020 for WWE Championship. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE Raw August 31, 2020 results and highlights. WWE News: From Details About Roman Reigns Turning Heel to Jimmy Uso’s Return, Here Are 5 Interesting Updates You Need to Know.

The number one contender tournament first started with Keith Lee vs Dolph Ziggler where The Limitless One emerged out victorious. We then saw Randy Orton battle Kevin Owens which The Viper won. Finally, Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn the final spot in the main event triple threat match. In the triple threat final round, Randy Orton gave RKO to Keith Lee to become the number one contender. Apart from this, we also witnessed the break up of The IIConics who lost to Riot Squad. As per this match stipulation, the winner will become number one contender to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for Women's Tag Team title, while the loser tag team will have to break up.

Apart from this, we saw The Retribution making an interference during The Street Profit vs Andrade and Angel Garza tornado tag team match. We also saw Mickie James defeating Lana by pinfall. The Hurt Business yet again stood tall in Raw Underground. But prior to that, we saw The Viking Raiders, Cedric Alexander registering a win against The Hurt Business. WWE Payback 2020 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Becomes Universal Champion; Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax Defeat Sasha Banks, Bayley to Win Women’s Tag Team Title.

Randy Orton Seizes The Opportunity

Randy Orton to Face Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions

Randy Orton Becomes Number One Contender

Glimpses From Raw Underground

Angel Garza Rescues The Girl

Emotional Moment For The IIConics

View this post on Instagram Are the #IIconics really no more?! #WWERaw A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 31, 2020 at 6:43pm PDT

Mickie James Eye on Raw Women's Championship

View this post on Instagram @themickiejames makes her case for a #WWERaw Women’s Championship match! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 31, 2020 at 6:10pm PDT

WWE Payback is scheduled to take place on September 27, 2020, and Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre match for WWE Championship will be the one to watch out for. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

