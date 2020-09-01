Fans just witnessed an extravagant pay per view of WWE Payback 2020 where we saw Roman Reigns become new Universal Champion. The Big Dog also turned heel in his career for the first time in his career, which WWE hopes work for them in future. We also witnessed Sasha Banks and Bayley losing their Tag Team titles to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Keith Lee surprised everyone by defeating Randy Orton at Payback 2020. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE news which includes details about Roman Reigns turning heel to Jimmy Uso's return and other updates. WWE Payback 2020 Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Becomes Universal Champion; Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax Defeat Sasha Banks, Bayley to Win Women’s Tag Team Title.

Top Five WWE News

1. Details About Roman Reigns Turning Heel

Roman Reigns turning heel is not a thing which was decided at the very last moment. WWE has planned to turn The Big Dog heel way back, however, they did not have the plan to implement it. In fact, the pairing of Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns was also decided way back. Wrestling expert Dave Meltzer on his Sunday Night's Main Event podcast said that Reigns' turning heel with Heyman has been in the cards for some time, and was not just thrown together for the lead-up. Also, Heyman who was released from his job as Raw Executive Director has been brought back in an ideal way. The duo of Roman Reigns and Heyman will now be used as top heel guys on SmackDown.

2. Triple H Loves India

Triple H, who is the executive producer of NXT and current executive vice-president of Global Talent Strategy and Development for WWE while speaking to Hindustan Times revealed that he loves India. The passion the fans have is something else. Paul Levesque, the real name of Triple H, also went on to reveal that India is an important market for WWE. WWE NXT Aug 26, 2020 Results and Highlights: Karrion Kross Vacates NXT Title Due to Shoulder Injury; Breezango Defeats Imperium to Become Tag Team Champions

3. Jimmy Uso Returning to Action Soon

Jimmy Uso tore his ACL at WrestleMania 36 while he was in action during triple-threat ladder match. Since then, he has been out of action. However, Jimmy Uso, recently while speaking on the episode of Table Talk with D-Von Dudley provided an insight into his injury and reflected on a possible return. Jimmy revealed that his rehabilitation process is progressing at an admirable rate and he hopes to return to in-ring action by end of 2020.

4. Braun Strowman Trash Idea of Suicide After Speaking With Vince McMahon

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has discussed his battle outside of the ring in a recent edition of WWE Chronicle. The Monster Amongst Men has shared about his disillusion with the sport which led to him contemplating suicide in 2019. Strowman revealed that during his battle with the illness, he confided in Vince McMahon during a meeting. During a production meeting, Strowman busted and said Vince that he wants to speak with him. The chairman immediately told every other member in the meeting to leave and sat down to discuss problems with Strowman. The former Universal Champion credits that chat with Vince McMahon that stopped him from committing suicide.

5. Fans Angry With WWE Using Matt Riddle's Accusation in Payback 2020 Storyline

Matt Riddle defeated King Corbin at Payback 2020 in one on one match. However, prior to the match, King Corbin made a controversial tweet which made fans angry. Fans have accused WWE of using Matt Riddle's personal life. Corbin's tweet referred to the accusations about Riddle that ended him being forced to admit infidelity.

King Corbin's Tweet Which Made Fans Furious

Tonight, I prove that Matt Riddle is a failure in a WWE ring. By the way…he’s already proven that he’s a failure at home. #WWEPayback — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 30, 2020

A Fan Trolling WWE

I really hope Matt Riddle signed off on that Corbin tweet. It felt a tad cheap and not the kind of heel heat Corbin should be shooting for. Aim higher WWE, aim higher. #WWEPayback — Adam Pearson (@Adam_Pearson) August 30, 2020

We have just witnessed an amazing episode of Raw and now fans will look forward to WWE NXT episode where there will be first-ever fatal 4-way elimination match which includes Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

