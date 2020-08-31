WWE Payback 2020 took place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on August 30, 2020. It was an entertaining show, as WWE was somehow successful in putting up a good event. WWE fans have been witnessing quite a lot wrestling event starting last week, we witnessed TakeOver XXX, then SummerSlam 2020 and finally the month of August ended with WWE Payback 2020. Roman Reigns has finally captured his yard as he shocked everyone with a smart victory over Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to win Universal Champion. We also witnessed Sasha Banks, Bayley loses their Women's Tag Team title to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE Payback 2020 results and highlights. WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results and Highlights: Bray Wyatt Defeats Braun Strowman to Become Universal Champion; Roman Reigns Hits ‘The Fiend’ With Spear on His Return.

It is always a plus point to be a Paul Heyman's guy. This thing proved once again at Payback 2020, where The Big Dog took a smart approach to win the Universal title. Even when the triple-threat no holds barred match started between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, the Big Dog was not to be seen in the bout. In fact, he had not even signed the contract for the match. However, when the ring broke after Wyatt suplexes Strowman from the turnbuckle, it was at that time Roman Reigns signed the contract and entered the ring. He gave chair shots to Strowman and Wyatt both. Finally gave the spear to 'Monster Amongst Men' to win Universal title. WWE Raw Aug 24, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Punts Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee Debuts on Red Brand to Challenge ‘The Viper’ For Match at Payback.

Now let's speak of women's division, the golden era of Sasha Banks and Bayley dominance has finally come to an end as they lost their Women's Tag Team title to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Now only Bayley has SmackDown Women's title to her name as The Legit Boss got defeated by Asuka at SummerSlam 2020 to lose Raw Women's title. The Queen of Spades locked a Kirifuda Clutch on Bayley and a half-Muta Lock on Banks simultaneously, innovatively using Banks' arm to force Bayley to tap out. Also, in a kickoff match, The IIConics got defeated by The Riot Squad. Now let us see below some other results from WWE Payback 2020. WWE NXT Aug 26, 2020 Results and Highlights: Karrion Kross Vacates NXT Title Due to Shoulder Injury; Breezango Defeats Imperium to Become Tag Team Champions.

Big Victory For Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

The Big Dog Runs The Yard Once Again

Amazing Sight For Wrestling Fans

View this post on Instagram #BraunStrowman and #TheFiend break the ring! #WWEPayback A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 30, 2020 at 6:58pm PDT

Keith Lee Defeats Randy Orton

View this post on Instagram @realkeithlee just shocked the world! #WWEPayback A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 30, 2020 at 5:46pm PDT

Matt Riddle Defeats King Corbin

Bobby Lashley Defeats Apollo Crews to Win United States Championship

We saw an emotional father and son moment at Payback 2020 between Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Both of them finally took the revenge over Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy by defeating them in tag team bout. Keith Lee proved why he is The Limitless One after teaching Randy Orton some good lesson at the recently-concluded pay per view. Also, we saw Big E defeat Sheamus in one on one match. Fans will now look forward to the upcoming episode of Raw. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

