Kavita Devi was among the several wrestlers teased by WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) from NXT roster. Reportedly, unused talents were let go due to budget cuts. Apart from Kavita Devi, Alexander Wolfe, Vanessa Borne and Brandi Lauren / Skyler Story were among the wrestlers shown the exit door. Referee Drake Wuertz was also released. Others who were released include Jake Clemons, Ezra Judge / EJ Nduka and Jessamyn Duke.

Kavita Devi, who was first Indian female wrestler to get a WWE contract, was signed in October 20217. She took part in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. Kavita was not regular at WWE NXT and made appearances time to time.

In July 2019, Kavita, who is a former powerlifter and TV presenter, made her last televised appearance. She then had to rush back to India due to a family emergency. Following it she failed to make a comeback due to coronavirus pandemic. She made an appearance at the ‘Showcase of Immortals’ Wrestlemania 34 as one of the competitors in the Women’s Battle Royal and that perhaps is the highlight of her career in WWE.

