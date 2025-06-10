The key highlight of this week's WWE RAW results for June 9, 2025, is definitely Gunther reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship title, beating Jey Uso. While the other most popular scene would be the confirmation of a clash between the legends, CM Punk vs John Cena. CM Punk confronted John Cena, and threw multiple verbal jibes, before finally throwing the challenge for Night of Champions. Also, multi-time women’s champion Asuka is set to return to WWE after 400 days. The announcement was made in one of the brackets of the WWE Monday night RAW. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, June 2: Seth Rollins Denies CM Punk MITB Spot, Money in the Bank Qualifiers, and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

June 9, WWE RAW Full Highlights:

