WWE Raw on Netflix made headlines after getting premiered. It also overtook Squad Game Season 2 to become the number 1 watched TV show in the USA on Netflix. R-Truth took to social media and shared an image with The Rock. After R-Truth posted the image with The Rock, it took the internet by storm. R-Truth captioned his image with the caption, "When I was a kid, I grew up watching my childhood hero @JohnCena have countless battles with @TheRock …I finally had a chance to meet #Thefinalboss, name this team." WWE Raw Claims Number One Spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows in USA, Surpasses Squid Game Season 2.

R-Truth Meets The Rock

When I was a kid, I grew up watching my childhood hero @JohnCena have countless battles with @TheRock …I finally had a chance to meet #Thefinalboss 🙌🏾, 🤔 name this team pic.twitter.com/fzoqb0MqST— Ron Killings (@RonKillings) January 8, 2025

