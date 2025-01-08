Wrestling fans are not only hooked to the in-ring action, They also want to be part of the action. Publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts have brought fans’ dreams to reality with their games. For the wrestling fans, there were various WWE 2K editions with the WWE 2K25 nearing its release date. While WWE Raw Debut on Netflix was a massive hit and they took the opportunity to reveal the release date of the famous WWE 2K25 edition of the game. Roman Reigns is said to be on the cover of the WWE 2K25 edition. Check out the video below. As per the update, WWE 2K25 further clarification will be revealed on January 28 with the game to be released on all platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions. Roman Reigns Acknowledges Kobe Bryant During WWE Raw Debut on Netflix, Says ‘Everyone Got Deep Respect For Kobe’ (Watch Video).

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Reveal WWE 2K25 Release Date

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman teased WWE 2K25 on Raw, and Xbox released the first images. New details will be released on Monday after the January 27 episode. Players can wishlist the game on consoles and Steam right now. Early-mid-March release date anticipated, just like 2K24. pic.twitter.com/sFGCwipiE0 — WizTech (@WizTech161) January 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)