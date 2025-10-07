It was the final episode of WWE Monday Night Raw before WWE Crown Jewel 2025 and it surely delivered. Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed brawled on the show shortly after it was confirmed that there would be an Australian Street Fight between the two at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. CM Punk and LA Knight teamed up in a tense and blockbuster tag team match against the Usos. And WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch suffered a shock loss at the hands of Maxxine Dupri in a rather bizarre manner! WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

The show also featured a tense backstage segment between WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, where the 'Oracle' told the 'Visionary' that a loss against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel might make him question why he chose him over Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley had a brawl with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez backstage later on in the show as well and AJ Styles promised that his upcoming match against John Cena would 'kick ass.'

WWE Monday Night Raw Full Video Highlights of October 6

CM Punk and LA Knight vs The Usos

CM Punk and LA Knight teamed up to take on the Usos in a tense tag team match in the main event of WWE Monday Night Raw. This was after CM Punk was interrupted by LA Knight and later Jey Uso, with all three superstars claiming to be the first in line to face WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins next. The tense segment saw Jey Uso kick LA Knight before Jimmy Uso tried to stop his brother and CM Punk from brawling. CM Punk eventually punched Jey Uso, leading to Jimmy Uso hitting the Second City Saint with a superkick. On Which Channel WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Wrestling PLE Free Live Streaming Online?.

CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso Full Segment

The tag team match was the highlight of the show, alright and the big names surely delivered. CM Punk and LA Knight worked together momentarily until the closing moments of the match. CM Punk hit Jey Uso with the GTS (Go to Sleep, which is his finisher and LA Knight then tagged himself in and pinned Jey Uso to pick up the win. The show ended with CM Punk and LA Knight arguing with each other as the latter walked away, having had the last laugh.

Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed Brawl Before Australian Street Fight Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed brawled to start the show. Paul Heyman announced that an Australian Street Fight match was set between the two in Bronson Reed's home country of Australia at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 and Roman Reigns accepted the challenge. As Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman were walking out of the arena, Roman Reigns taunted him, leading to the Australian superstar heading to the ring. The 'OTC' and Bronson Reed traded blows in the ring and out of it before security officials rushed to separate the two. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, September 22: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Segment Ahead of Crown Jewel and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed Brawl

Maxxine Dupri Beats Becky Lynch via Count Out

In one of the most surprising results on the show, Maxxine Dupri was able to pick up the win over Becky Lynch via count-out. Maxxine Dupri looked good for a part of the match where she was in total control against the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. Later on in the match, both superstars found themselves out of the ring and it was here when Becky Lynch stood on the announcer's desk and claimed that she was the best. All this while, the referee inside the ring was making the count to 10 and Maxxine Dupri was able to make it right back in time, but Becky Lynch wasn't. She was absolutely irate with this outcome as Maxxine Dupri managed to escape the ring.

Maxxine Dupri Stuns Becky Lynch

Kairi Sane Beats Iyo Sky

Kairi Sane defeated Iyo Sky in a memorable match, which saw Asuka's interference. Asuka demanded that the match be made and asked WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce to make it official. She slapped Kairi Sane backstage while letting her know that her opponent would be Iyo Sky and the match eventually followed. Iyo Sky went after Asuka straight away, but Kairi Sane ensured that her attention was on her. She then hit an Alabama Slam with Iyo Sky's head hitting the side of the ring and dominated the moments that followed. However, Iyo Sky made a comeback, but Asuka helped Kairi Sane beat Iyo Sky. After the match, Asuka and Kairi Sane attacked Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley wasn't there to save the day as she was in Australia for media duties ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2025. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results: Brock Lesnar Destroys John Cena, Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title, CM Punk and AJ Lee Beat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and Other Exciting Highlights.

Kairi Sane Beats Iyo Sky, Kabuki Warriors Beat Up Iyo Sky Shortly After

Roxanne Perez Beats Lyra Valkyria

Roxanne Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria in another good match between the two. Lyra Valkyria had Bayley by her side to nullify the threat that Raquel Rodriguez brought to the match. Both superstars hit each other with their best before the closing moments saw Bayley being attacked by Raquel Rodriguez outside the ring. Lyra Valkyria then attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez capitalised on this distraction to pick up the win after hitting the Pop Rox. Bayley was irate after the match and dragged Lyra Valkyria backstage to attack Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, which they did, leading to a tag team match set for next week.

AJ Styles, Dragon Lee and Penta Beat the Judgment Day

AJ Styles, Dragon Lee and Penta teamed up in a six-match tag team match to beat the Judgment Day. One of the most entertaining moments of the match saw AJ Styles, Dragon Lee and Penta perform the latter's iconic strut. Dominik Mysterio attempted to hit the 619 on AJ Styles, only for Rusev to come out for redemption for what happened last week. Penta accidentally hit Rusev with the superkick and inside the ring, AJ Styles hit his finisher, the Styles Clash, on JD McDonagh for the win.

Other Matches/Segments on WWE Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins second-guessed himself backstage in his conversation with Paul Heyman. It grew tense when Seth Rollins repeatedly asked Paul Heyman what would happen if he lost to Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. Paul Heyman said that should Seth Rollins lose, he would lose the locker room and, subsequently, the faith of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. After being asked what Paul Heyman would do if Seth Rollins lost and the WWE Hall of Famer said that he would question himself why he 'picked' him over Roman Reigns. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

Seth Rollins' Tense Segment With Paul Heyman

"If you lose...I have to ask myself why I picked you over Roman Reigns."

Also, Jey Uso's change of personality continued to be among the talking points in WWE now with the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion starting to behave more like Roman Reigns when the latter held gold in the WWE. And this change of personality has left Jimmy Uso troubled and confused at the same and should it continue, one can see the Usos break up again at some point.

