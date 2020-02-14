A Moscow Court Reportedly Fines 4 Million Rubles (US $62,960) Each To Facebook & Twitter For Violating Regulations

Facebook & Twitter - Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Moscow, Feb 13: A Moscow district court on Thursday fined Twitter and Facebook for 4 million rubles (US $62,960) each for failing to move the databases of Russian users to Russia, TASS news agency said. Cisco & Facebook Drops Out of The MWC 2020 Mega Event Due To Coronavirus Outbreak.

Russian legislation requires Internet service providers to store and process personal data of Russians on the territory of Russia, Xinhua news agency reported. Telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor is entitled to impose fines or even block Internet companies for any violations of the regulations.