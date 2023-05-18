Mumbai, May 18: Amid the layoffs wave, Accenture is cutting at least 549 jobs at domain offices in Austin. The layoffs come amid a wider wave of cuts by technology employers. According to the media reports, Accenture Layoffs come "due to a change in client contract terms" that are expected to be permanent. The company has contracts with large tech giants, including Google and Facebook parent-company Meta.

As per the reports, Accenture has approximately 5,900 employees in Austin. The layoffs come as a number of technology giants, including those with large Austin presences, have cut hundreds of employees in recent months amid an uncertain economic environment. The current layoff follows a wider announcement from Accenture, wherein the company said it would be cutting 19,000 employees globally, or about 2.5% of its workforce, over the next 18 months due reduce costs. At the time, Accenture expected over half of the cuts to be in non-billable corporate functions. BT Layoffs: UK Telecom Giant Announces Massive Job Cuts, Plans To Fire 55,000 Employees by 2023 as It Focuses on AI.

The report said that as Accenture Layoffs hit, 549 employees will be cut, with their last days between June 27 and September 8. An Accenture spokesperson, in a statement, said, "The company adjusts its workforce from time to time on ongoing projects to meet the needs of its clients." Accenture said the cuts come "due to a change in client contract terms" that are expected to be permanent. Oracle Layoffs: Cloud Major Lays Off Over 3,000 Employees From Health It Arm Cerner, Says Report.

In March, the software services behemoth Accenture announced it would cut around 19,000 jobs giving in to macroeconomic concerns and uncertainty and lowering its annual revenue and profit projections. The move, for which Accenture blamed headwinds and wage inflation, impacted over 2.5% of its total workforce. The tech giant assured that the layoffs will not take place all at once. The firm has said that they will let go of the employees at regular intervals over the next 18 months.

