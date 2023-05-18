BT Group plans to cut up to 55,000 jobs by 2030, which accounts for its 40% workforce, as it makes greater use of technology for cost-cutting and simplifying its business. The UK telecom company said Thursday that its total workforce would fall to between 75,000 and 90,000 by 2028-2030 from 130,000. The decision comes after the company's focus on expanding broadband and 5G infrastructure and leveraging advancements in digital technologies like AI.Oracle Layoffs: Cloud Major Lays Off Over 3,000 Employees From Health It Arm Cerner, Says Report.

BT Group Layoffs:

BREAKING: UK telecommunications giant BT to cut up to 55,000 jobs by 2030 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 18, 2023

