OpenAI Academy, a new learning site, is launched, offering people more details about artificial intelligence (AI) and providing free learning live sessions, announced OpenAI introduced the Academy to "Unlock the opportunities of the AI era by equipping yourself with the knowledge and skills to harness artificial intelligence effectively." The academy.openai.com allows users to access, connect and collaborate, learn about new products and engage with OpenAI experts and external innovators to explore real-world applications of the latest trends in the industry. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out ‘Search Suggestions’ for Grok iOS App.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman Announces OpenAI Academy AI Learning Platform

