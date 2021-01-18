Amazon, a leading e-commerce giant will be hosting the Great Republic Day Sale 2021 from January 20. The four-day sale will run till January 23, 2021. It is important to note that e-retailer will be offering early access to Prime members. During the sale, Apple's latest iPhone 12 Mini will be listed on the website with a discount for the first time. Interested buyers will be able to avail benefits of up to Rs 10,000 while purchasing Apple's new generation iPhone 12 Mini. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to Begin on January 20, 2021; Up to 40% Off on Smartphones, Up to 60% Discount on Electronics & Accessories

The online marketplace will also be offering an additional discount of 10 percent instant for customers making a transaction via SBI credit card. Amazon will be offering discounts of up to 40 percent discount on smartphone phone accessories.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini to be offered with discount of Rs 10,000 during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Apart from Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Amazon has already revealed deals of other listings that will be available during the sale. Smartphones such as Redmi 9 Power, OnePlus 8T 5G, Samsung Galaxy M51, and others will be available at discounted rates during the sale. Phones like Vivo Y30, Vivo V20 series, Vivo Y51, Vivo X50, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be offered with additional discounts worth up to Rs. 2,000 on models.

Moreover, OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and Mi 10i will be made available with no-cost EMI options. The e-retailer will also be offering massive discounts on electronics, Smart TVs, gadgets and accessories, appliances, books, games and more.

