Amazon, the e-commerce giant has organised its Great Republic Day Sale in India. The sale will commence on January 20, 2021 for the regular users whereas, for the Prime Members, Amazon is providing early access. The sale will last till January 23, 2021 and Amazon Prime members can get their hands on items at discounted prices on January 19, 2021 at midnight. Amazon Acquires Podcast Platform Wondery to Take On Spotify.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The e-commerce platform has partnered with SBI Bank to provide 10 percent instant discount via SBI credit cards, credit EMIs, no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI cards, Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards and select debit and credit cards on smartphones and electronics. To save your precious time, we have picked the best deals on smartphones and electronics from this sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Customers can expect up to 40 percent off on phones including OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy M51, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime, iPhone 12 Mini, Galaxy M31, OnePlus 8 5G, Oppo A31, Galaxy M31s & more. Moreover, this sale will bring over 4,000 electronics such as computer mouse, Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches, fitness bands, laptops, TWS earphones and more. Customers will also be able to purchase TVs starting at Rs 6,799 and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 3,300 per month. Smart speakers & Fire TV Stick will be offered with up to 40 percent discount.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).