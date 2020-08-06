Samsung recently officially launched the Galaxy M31s in the Indian market last week. The handset is all set to go on sale today on Amazon.in & Samsung.in during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020. The mobile phone will be offered with 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 650 on minimum order of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank debit cards, up to Rs 10,500 off on exchange offers, no-cost EMI on selected cards & more. The device will be offered in two shades - Mirage Black & Mirage Blue. Samsung Galaxy M31s Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 19,499; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M31s features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. For photography, the smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera system featuring a 64MP primary camera with Sony IMX682 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor & a 5MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

We are dancing-in-front-of-the-mirror kinda excited! ‘Cos the new #SamsungM31s is going live on sale tomorrow! Get ready to experience India's leading 64MP Intelligent Camera with Single Take, an sAMOLED Infinity-O-Display and segment-leading 6000mAh battery. pic.twitter.com/FMwQ3GooKh — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 4, 2020

The device comes powered by Exynos 9611 SoC with Mali-G72 GPU. The handset is fuelled by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The mobile phone will be offered in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Launched in India (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Additionally, the phone gets connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0 & a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy M31s is priced at Rs 19,499 for 6GB & 128GB variant whereas the 8GB & 128GB model gets a price tag of Rs 21,499.

