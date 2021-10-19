Cupertino (California): Apple has announced new updates to Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to take full advantage of the power as well as performance of the M1 Pro, Max chips in the all-new MacBook Pro. Final Cut Pro 10.6 is available as a free update for existing users, and for Rs 27,900 for new users on the Mac App Store. Motion 5.6 and Compressor 4.6 are available as free updates for existing users, and for Rs 4,499 each for new users on the Mac App Store. Logic Pro 10.7 is also available as a free update for all existing users, and for Rs 17,900 for new users on the Mac App Store. Apple MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro & M1 Max Processors Priced in India From Rs 1.94 Lakh; Check Features & Availability Here.

"With the combination of powerful new features in Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, and the unprecedented performance from the MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max, pros will be able to push the limits of their creativity like never before," Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said in a statement.

Mac users can sign up for a free trial of Final Cut Pro as well as a free trial of Logic Pro. Using the latest Final Cut Pro 10.6 update and the M1 Pro and M1 Max, video editors can now play up to seven streams of 8K ProRes or color grade 8K HDR video at full resolution. It also introduces a new Object Tracker that uses machine learning to automatically detect faces and objects, and match their movement to create beautiful, cinema-quality titles and effects on any Mac.

Logic Pro, Apple's pro music creation software, now comes with a complete set of tools for authoring spatial audio music - allowing anyone to mix and export their songs in Dolby Atmos for Apple Music. Now, musicians can use up to 3x as many plug-ins for recording on the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Max.

Final Cut Pro now comes with new features that allow editors to create tracked motion graphics and edit Cinematic mode videos recorded on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The app also takes full advantage of the major performance gains enabled by M1 Pro and M1 Max in the all-new MacBook Pro. Video editors can now play seven streams of 8K ProRes at full resolution - over 230 million pixels - and export ProRes video over 5x faster than before.

Videos recorded in Cinematic mode on the new iPhone 13 lineup can be edited easily with Final Cut Pro and Motion, giving editors the ability to adjust the depth effect of any shot and use keyframes to change it over time. Now with a complete set of mixing and rendering tools, Logic Pro allows anyone to author their songs as Dolby Atmos music files compatible with Apple Music.

Logic users now have access to 2,800 new loops, 50 new kits, and 120 new patches they can use in their own songs - all royalty-free. The update also features the original multitrack project of the hit song 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)' by Lil Nas X - including a Dolby Atmos spatial audio mix of the track.

