Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant held its Unleashed event on Monday. During the event, the company launched a slew of products including new MacBook Pro models, 3rd-gen AirPods, HomePod Mini and Voice Music Plan. New Macbook Pro models are currently available for pre-order and interested customers can book theirs via the Apple India website. In terms of availability, it will be made available starting from October 26, 2021. Apple 3rd-Gen AirPods Launched in India at Rs 18,900; New HomePod Mini at Rs 9,900.

New models of MacBook Pro come in two screen sizes - 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch. They get slim bezels and feature Liquid Retina XDR notched display with the mini-LED technology.

New Apple MacBook Pro (Photo Credits: Apple)

The 14-inch model is powered by the M1 Pro chip whereas the 16-inch variant comes with an option to choose from M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. The M1 Pro chip features up to 10-core CPU and up to 16-core GPU. On the other hand, the M1 Max gets the same 10-core GPU and up to 32-core GPU.

New Apple MacBook Pro (Photo Credits: Apple)

As per the company, the 14-inch model delivers up to 17 hours of video playback whereas the 16-inch variant offers up to 21 hours of video playback. The new MacBook Pro runs on macOS Monterey and retains the MagSafe charging.

New Apple MacBook Pro (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple claims that MagSafe 3 can charge the device up to 50 percent within 30 minutes. Both models will be offered in two shades - Silver and Space Grey.

