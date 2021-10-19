Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant held its Unleashed event on Monday. During the event, the company launched a slew of products including new MacBook Pro models, 3rd-gen AirPods, HomePod Mini and Voice Music Plan. New Macbook Pro models are currently available for pre-order and interested customers can book theirs via the Apple India website. In terms of availability, it will be made available starting from October 26, 2021. Apple 3rd-Gen AirPods Launched in India at Rs 18,900; New HomePod Mini at Rs 9,900.

New models of MacBook Pro come in two screen sizes - 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch. They get slim bezels and feature Liquid Retina XDR notched display with the mini-LED technology.

New Apple MacBook Pro
New Apple MacBook Pro (Photo Credits: Apple)

The 14-inch model is powered by the M1 Pro chip whereas the 16-inch variant comes with an option to choose from M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. The M1 Pro chip features up to 10-core CPU and up to 16-core GPU. On the other hand, the M1 Max gets the same 10-core GPU and up to 32-core GPU.

New Apple MacBook Pro
New Apple MacBook Pro (Photo Credits: Apple)

As per the company, the 14-inch model delivers up to 17 hours of video playback whereas the 16-inch variant offers up to 21 hours of video playback. The new MacBook Pro runs on macOS Monterey and retains the MagSafe charging.

New Apple MacBook Pro
New Apple MacBook Pro (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple claims that MagSafe 3 can charge the device up to 50 percent within 30 minutes. Both models will be offered in two shades - Silver and Space Grey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2021 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).