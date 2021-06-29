Apple, the Cupertino based tech company is reportedly making its employees to wear police-grade body cameras. This effort is made by the company to prevent the leaks of proprietary information. As per a new report, Apple employees are required to wear a body camera similar to the Axon Body 2 which is the same model used by many police. Foxconn Reportedly Offering Record-High Bonuses to Recruits for Apple iPhone 13 Production.

It is important to note that this requirement by Apple is applicable to only certain product teams. Probably, the teams that have regular access to Apple's unreleased hardware. However, there is no information about the number of body cameras that an Apple employee will have to wear and how will it stop Apple leaks.

The American tech company reportedly works hard to keep the designs of its future products from leaking. In 2018, Apple CEO had warned its employees of strict punishment for leaking the company's secrets. Recently, Apple sent cease and desist letters to several known leaksters including Kang.

