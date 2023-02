San Francisco, February 1 : The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max/Ultra will reportedly be the only iPhone model to feature a periscope camera. The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Twitter on Tuesday. Kuo tweeted: "My latest survey indicates only one/highest-end new iPhone 16 model in 2H24 will have the periscope camera, not the two models the market expected. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Leaked Online Prior to Any Launch Announcements; Find All Details Here.

"Therefore, the contribution of the periscope camera to the demand for lens upgrades may be lower than the market consensus." He also mentioned that previously it was predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro Max "will adopt the periscope camera". "The market expected that adding periscope cameras to more iPhone models would drive demand for lens upgrades in 2023-2024," Kuo added. OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications Officially Revealed by Company Prior to February 7 Launch, Know All Details Here.

Meanwhile, display analyst Ross Young mentioned that the iPhone maker will launch a 20.5-inch foldable notebook in 2025, but it is unlikely that the company will release a foldable iPad in 2024.

"Maybe this is just good PR for the hinge company," Young mentioned. On Monday, Kuo had said that the tech giant will launch its foldable iPad with a "carbon fibre kickstand" next year.

