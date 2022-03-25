San Francisco: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly developing a 15-inch MacBook Air which is expected to get launched next year. The latest Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) quarterly report suggests the 15-inch MacBook Air will arrive next year with the largest screen to date on a MacBook Air series laptop, reports GSMArena. Apple Introduces Driver’s License Feature on iPhone in Arizona: Report.

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) is a group of supply chain experts specializing in display-based products. The next MacBook Air is expected to be thinner and lighter, and it could come in colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac colour options, like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.

In addition, it may also feature off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard rather than black. The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.

The Cupertino-based tech giant recently unveiled a completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max -- the first pro chips designed for the Mac -- in 14- and 16-inch models.

MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life, the company said in a statement.

The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook.

