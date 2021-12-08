A MacBook Pro 15-inch model user was shocked when the laptop caught fire, which resulted in significant damage to the device. The user who goes by the name of Squeezieful on Reddit, posted a couple of images of the laptop revealing the damage, with the caption 'My MacBook Pro caught fire'. As per the images shared by the user, it is clear that the fire was caused by a faulty battery on the underside. Apple iPhone SE (2020) Now Available at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart; Check Details Here.

The user reportedly claims that he/she burned his/her hand while removing the burning laptop from underneath the bed. It seems like the user had kept the laptop under the bed for a night, and it was not plugged in for charging. The user woke up due to the smell of the smoke caused by the burning case of the laptop. The user then removed the burning laptop from under the bed to a carpeted area. As such, the carpeted area was also damaged due to the fire. The user was lucky as the fire could have spread and might have burned bed covers or other materials.

The user-submitted its MacBook's serial number to the battery recall program form only to know that his/her MacBook 15 Pro had already been serviced for this issue. As of now, Apple has not reacted to this incident yet. A couple of years ago, Apple had issued a call for its 15-inch 2015 MacBook Pro models that went on sale between September 2015 and February 2016, as there were many reports of battery swelling and exploding.

Source: Reddit

