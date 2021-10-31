Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro models and AirPods 3 are now available for sale in India. Both devices were launched at the Apple Unleashed event on October 18, 2021, and were scheduled to go on sale from October 26, 2021. But the date was postponed due to unknown reasons. Now both devices can be purchased from the Apple India website and via Apple authorised retailers. Apple MacBook Pro 2021, AirPods 3 India Sale Deferred to October 29, 2021.

The new MacBook Pro comes with Apple's latest silicon chip, notch display and more. On the other hand, AirPods 3 is introduced as the successor to the 2nd-gen earbuds, which comes with AirPods Pro-like design. The new MacBook Pro is priced from Rs 1,94,900 and goes till Rs 3,29,900. On the other side, AirPods 3 cost Rs 18,500.

New Apple MacBook Pro (Photo Credits: Apple)

The new MacBook Pro comes in two screen sizes - 14-inch and 16-inch and features a mini LED technology that supports a 120Hz ProMotoin refresh rate. It also comes with a Liquid Retina XDR notch display and 1600nits of peak brightness. New MacBook Pro models come in two processor options - M1 Pro and M1 Max.

New Apple MacBook Pro (Photo Credits: Apple)

The former sports up to 10-core CPU with eight-high performance cores, along with up to 16-core GPU. While the M1 Max chipset comes with a 10-core CPU and up to 32-core GPU. The 14-inch model delivers up to 17 hours of video playback, whereas the 16-inch variant is claimed to offer up to 21 hours on a single charge. Both 14-inch and 16-inch models run on macOS Monterey and up to 64GB of memory and up to 8TB of SSD.

AirPods 3 (Photo Credits: Apple)

Coming to AirPods 3, it gets a similar AirPods Pro-like design with a shorter stem. The earbuds feature adaptive EQ which allows customising frequencies in real-time. AirPods 3 is sweat, water-resistant and deliver the audio directly into the ears. The earbuds deliver up to 6 hours on a single charge, 30 hours with the case, Spatial Audio support with dynamic head tracking, MagSafe and wireless charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2021 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).