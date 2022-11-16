San Francisco, November 16 : Apple is reportedly planning to buy chips made in the US and Europe. In an internal meeting, Apple CEO Tim Cook said th the company has "already made a decision to be buying out of a plant in Arizona" which is scheduled to start producing chips in 2024, reports The Verge. This means that the company might start using those chips in around two years.

He also said that the tech giant expects to "source from Europe as those plans become more apparent". The iPhone maker's custom-designed chips are mainly produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the report said. Apple to Offer More Control over IPhone's Always-on Display with New IOS Beta.

In October this year, the performance tests of the tech giant's A16 Bionic GPU had shown a less than significant improvement over its predecessor A15. When squared up against the A15 Bionic, the new Apple chipset was only 5 per cent more powerful and 20 per cent more efficient. 5G on Apple Devices: Here’s How To Activate Airtel 5G, Jio 5G on iPhone 12, 13 and iPhone 14 Series.

The A16 Bionic powers the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The chipset was put through the paces of GPU tests, and it did not deliver noticeable improvements over its predecessor, the A15 Bionic.

