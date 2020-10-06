San Francisco, Oct 6: Apple has removed third-party audio products from Bose, Sonos and Logitech from its Store Online and has apparently told retail stores to follow the same -- a move that indicates more high-end products coming soon in the audio category from the Cupertino-based tech giant. According to a CNBC report, "a visit to the speakers and headphones category on Apple's online store only displayed Apple products". Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini Likely to Be Launched on October 13, 2020; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

According to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on a high-end set of over-ear headphones that will carry its own brand instead of the Beats brand. Sonos stock fell more than 2 per cent in extended trading after the news that was first reported by Bloomberg. Apple manufactures several audio products under its Beats brand as well AirPods wireless earbuds and HomePod smart speaker under its own brand.

Apple or the affected audio brands were yet to comment. The removal of online sales of third-party headphones, earphones, speakers and other devices indicates that Apple is prepared to debut new audio products like AirPods Studio and an affordable HomePod. Apple also stopped selling Fitbit wearables after the launch of Apple Watch in 2014.

The iPhone maker is likely to launch an AirPods Studio over-the-ear headphone with noise-cancelling technology and premium sound reproduction. A new HomePod variant with smaller form factor and reduced price is also likely to arrive soon. In the June quarter, Apple reported $6.45 billion in other products revenue, which accounted for about 10 per cent of its sales.

