Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker is reportedly working on a clamshell-like smartphone. YouTuber Jon Prosser has revealed in his latest video that Apple is planning to bring a new foldable iPhone model by 2022 or 2023. The company is currently in its early stage and testing the shell of a clamshell-like iPhone at Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China. The concept image of Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone shared by Prosser in his video reveals a flip-like design identical to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Apple EV Car Launch Likely to Be Delayed to 2028 or Later, Says Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

As per Prosser, this foldable iPhone is designed to provide viewers with an idea of what the company might offer in future and the actual product might differ from the one showcased in the video. Till date, Samsung and Motorola are currently the only two companies that offer foldable handsets. Previous reports have claimed that Apple is working on the Galaxy Z Fold-like phone with two screens & hinges. The company has not revealed any information about its foldable iPhone.

The company has been evaluating whether to use OLED or microLED displays, Samsung may provide the display for foldable iPhones whereas the hinges might come from New Nikko. A new report has claimed that the company might also discontinue the iPad Mini after the launch of its foldable iPhones. Apart from this, nothing much is known about the foldable iPhone.

