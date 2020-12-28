Last week, the news about Apple car going production by 2024 broke out. There have been many speculations about Apple's ongoing car project codenamed - Titan. The news about it going into production by 2024 suggested that the Cupertino-based technology giant is now on track to launch its first electric car. However, it seems like the timeline has been changed. Apple EV Car’s Production to Reportedly Begin in 2024, Likely to Feature Next Level Battery.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple Car could enter its mass production stage by 2028 or later and revealed that the market is too bullish about Apple Car. Apple Car has been in works since 2014 but the project struggled to proceed smoothly and the company decided to just focus on the software part of the technology. After the return of Doug Field to Apple from Tesla, he renovated the team and overlooked the project.

The company has not revealed any information about its upcoming EV vehicle, car's idea and it is unsure whether Apple could collaborate with other auto manufacturing companies. As per new reports, Apple's electric car is likely to come with Monocell battery technology and this might yield more capacity within the same space as a traditional battery layout. It would be very thrilling to watch what new would Apple offer with its upcoming EV car as the company stands out when it comes to amazing technologies thanks to iPhones, Macs and other devices.

