Belson Coutinho Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Akasa Air To Lead Key Operational Functions Amid Rise of Competition Among Low-Cost Carriers

Belson Coutinho has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Akasa Air to lead key operational functions amid rising competition among low-cost carriers.

Technology IANS| Jan 07, 2025 10:56 AM IST
A+
A-
Belson Coutinho Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Akasa Air To Lead Key Operational Functions Amid Rise of Competition Among Low-Cost Carriers
Akasa Air COO Belson Coutinho (Photo Credits: LinkedIn, Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, January 7: Low-cost carrier Akasa Air on Tuesday said it has appointed Belson Coutinho as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Coutinho will lead Akasa Air’s crucial operational functions, responsible for inflight services, airport services, maintenance and engineering, flight operations and operational excellence, among others. In November, the airline carried 674,000 domestic passengers, capturing a market share of 4.7 per cent, as India’s domestic aviation sector last year surpassed its 2023 traffic levels.

“Belson's multifaceted role over the years had him successfully collaborate with cross-functional teams across airline operations, developing a good understanding of the functioning of operis Falls in Kenya Viral Video: Mysterious Giant Metallic Ring Enters Earth's Atmosphere, Drops From Sky in Kenyan Village Triggering Panic Among Locals" title="Space Debris Falls in Kenya Viral Video: Mysterious Giant Metallic Ring Enters Earth's Atmosphere, Drops From Sky in Kenyan Village Triggering Panic Among Locals" /> Space Debris Falls in Kenya Viral Video: Mysterious Giant Metallic Ring Enters Earth's Atmosphere, Drops From Sky in Kenyan Village Triggering Panic Among Locals

  • Festivals
    Earth's Rotation Day 2025 Date: Know The Significance of the Day That Honours Léon Foucault's Experiment of Earth's Rotation in 1851 Earth's Rotation Day 2025 Date: Know The Significance of the Day That Honours Léon Foucault's Experiment of Earth's Rotation in 1851
  • Videos
    When the Phone Rings Finale: The Thrilling Conclusion With Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-Bin on January 3 and 4 When the Phone Rings Finale: The Thrilling Conclusion With Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-Bin on January 3 and 4
    • Close
    Search

    Belson Coutinho Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Akasa Air To Lead Key Operational Functions Amid Rise of Competition Among Low-Cost Carriers

    Belson Coutinho has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Akasa Air to lead key operational functions amid rising competition among low-cost carriers.

    Technology IANS| Jan 07, 2025 10:56 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Belson Coutinho Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Akasa Air To Lead Key Operational Functions Amid Rise of Competition Among Low-Cost Carriers
    Akasa Air COO Belson Coutinho (Photo Credits: LinkedIn, Wikimedia Commons)

    Mumbai, January 7: Low-cost carrier Akasa Air on Tuesday said it has appointed Belson Coutinho as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Coutinho will lead Akasa Air’s crucial operational functions, responsible for inflight services, airport services, maintenance and engineering, flight operations and operational excellence, among others. In November, the airline carried 674,000 domestic passengers, capturing a market share of 4.7 per cent, as India’s domestic aviation sector last year surpassed its 2023 traffic levels.

    “Belson's multifaceted role over the years had him successfully collaborate with cross-functional teams across airline operations, developing a good understanding of the functioning of operational departments,” said Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air. “We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to enhance our operational efficiency, deliver on our values of service excellence, and make significant strides toward achieving our vision of becoming a world-class airline,” he added. Coutinho has been part of Akasa Air’s executive committee since the airline’s inception in 2022. Satya Nadella Praises PM Narendra Modi’s Leadership, Highlights Microsoft’s AI-1st Vision for India.

    Since its inception, Akasa Air has served over 14 million passengers and connects 22 domestic and five international cities. The carrier launched its first commercial flight on August 7, 2022 to support the growing demand across India and commenced international operations on March 28 2024, offering non-stop flights from Mumbai to Doha. Internationally, Akasa Air operates flights to Doha, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Kuwait. Jefferies Downgrades Zomato Shares To ‘Hold’, Cites Increasing Competition As Threat to Online Food Delivery Platform’s Profitability.

    The low-cost carrier has placed a firm order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. It currently operates 26 737 MAX aircraft. Akasa Air faces challenges and profitability remains a key priority for the airline, as competition among the low-cost carriers increases. India’s commercial airlines flew 1.42 crore passengers on domestic routes in November this year, which represents a robust 12 per cent increase compared to the same month in the previous year, according to data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    air carrier Akasa Air Akasa Air COO Belson Coutinho Belson Coutinho Akasa Air
    You might also like
    Bomb Threats to Flights: More Than 70 Flights of Various Indian Airlines Receive Threatening Messages Today
    News

    Bomb Threats to Flights: More Than 70 Flights of Various Indian Airlines Receive Threatening Messages Today
    Technology IANS| Jan 07, 2025 10:56 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Belson Coutinho Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Akasa Air To Lead Key Operational Functions Amid Rise of Competition Among Low-Cost Carriers
    Akasa Air COO Belson Coutinho (Photo Credits: LinkedIn, Wikimedia Commons)

    Mumbai, January 7: Low-cost carrier Akasa Air on Tuesday said it has appointed Belson Coutinho as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Coutinho will lead Akasa Air’s crucial operational functions, responsible for inflight services, airport services, maintenance and engineering, flight operations and operational excellence, among others. In November, the airline carried 674,000 domestic passengers, capturing a market share of 4.7 per cent, as India’s domestic aviation sector last year surpassed its 2023 traffic levels.

    “Belson's multifaceted role over the years had him successfully collaborate with cross-functional teams across airline operations, developing a good understanding of the functioning of operational departments,” said Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air. “We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to enhance our operational efficiency, deliver on our values of service excellence, and make significant strides toward achieving our vision of becoming a world-class airline,” he added. Coutinho has been part of Akasa Air’s executive committee since the airline’s inception in 2022. Satya Nadella Praises PM Narendra Modi’s Leadership, Highlights Microsoft’s AI-1st Vision for India.

    Since its inception, Akasa Air has served over 14 million passengers and connects 22 domestic and five international cities. The carrier launched its first commercial flight on August 7, 2022 to support the growing demand across India and commenced international operations on March 28 2024, offering non-stop flights from Mumbai to Doha. Internationally, Akasa Air operates flights to Doha, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Kuwait. Jefferies Downgrades Zomato Shares To ‘Hold’, Cites Increasing Competition As Threat to Online Food Delivery Platform’s Profitability.

    The low-cost carrier has placed a firm order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. It currently operates 26 737 MAX aircraft. Akasa Air faces challenges and profitability remains a key priority for the airline, as competition among the low-cost carriers increases. India’s commercial airlines flew 1.42 crore passengers on domestic routes in November this year, which represents a robust 12 per cent increase compared to the same month in the previous year, according to data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    air carrier Akasa Air Akasa Air COO Belson Coutinho Belson Coutinho Akasa Air
    You might also like
    Bomb Threats to Flights: More Than 70 Flights of Various Indian Airlines Receive Threatening Messages Today
    News

    Bomb Threats to Flights: More Than 70 Flights of Various Indian Airlines Receive Threatening Messages Today
    Hoax Bomb Threats to Flights: Over 30 Flights Received Threats on October 19; BCAS Holds Meeting with Airlines in Delhi
    News

    Hoax Bomb Threats to Flights: Over 30 Flights Received Threats on October 19; BCAS Holds Meeting with Airlines in Delhi
    Hiring 2024: Air Carriers in South Korea Hired 8% More Pilots Through August 2024 Amid Strong Travel Demand
    Business

    Hiring 2024: Air Carriers in South Korea Hired 8% More Pilots Through August 2024 Amid Strong Travel Demand
    BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Alleges Akasa Air ‘Conspiracy’ Against Her at Delhi Airport, Airline Says Will Probe Incident
    News

    BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Alleges Akasa Air ‘Conspiracy’ Against Her at Delhi Airport, Airline Says Will Probe Incident

    Bomb Threats to Flights: More Than 70 Flights of Various Indian Airlines Receive Threatening Messages Today
    Hoax Bomb Threats to Flights: Over 30 Flights Received Threats on October 19; BCAS Holds Meeting with Airlines in Delhi
    News

    Hoax Bomb Threats to Flights: Over 30 Flights Received Threats on October 19; BCAS Holds Meeting with Airlines in Delhi
    Hiring 2024: Air Carriers in South Korea Hired 8% More Pilots Through August 2024 Amid Strong Travel Demand
    Business

    Hiring 2024: Air Carriers in South Korea Hired 8% More Pilots Through August 2024 Amid Strong Travel Demand
    BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Alleges Akasa Air ‘Conspiracy’ Against Her at Delhi Airport, Airline Says Will Probe Incident
    News

    BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Alleges Akasa Air ‘Conspiracy’ Against Her at Delhi Airport, Airline Says Will Probe Incident

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Copa del Rey
    50K+ searches
    Earthquake
    50K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    AC MILAN
    5K+ searches
    Capital Infra Trust IPO GMP
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Copa del Rey
    50K+ searches
    Earthquake
    50K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    AC MILAN
    5K+ searches
    Capital Infra Trust IPO GMP
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel