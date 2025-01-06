Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, shared a post on January 6, 2025, expressing his gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the post, Nadella appreciated PM Modi's leadership and vision for advancing India in technology and innovation. The tech billionaire emphasised Microsoft's commitment to make India an AI-first nation and work towards its expansion to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen in the country. The post read, "Thank you, PM Narendra Modi ji, for your leadership. Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift." Elon Musk Criticises OpenAI’s Shift to For-Profit Model As Encode Files Legal Action To Stop ChatGPT-Maker’s Transition.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Praises PM Narendra Modi’s Leadership

Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji for your leadership. Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift. pic.twitter.com/SjfiTnVUjl — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 6, 2025

