ByteDance Decides to Shut Vigo Video in India by October 31

Technology IANS| Jun 15, 2020 02:40 PM IST
A+
A-
ByteDance Decides to Shut Vigo Video in India by October 31
Vigo Video (Photo Credits: Vigo Facebook)

New Delhi, June 15: China-based Internet startup ByteDance which owns TikTok has decided to shut down its short video-sharing platform Vigo Video in India by October 31. The company took the decision to "focus energy and resources on other businesses." ByteDance wants Vigo Video users to export their content to TikTok before October 31. TikTok Owner ByteDance Starts Testing For Resso Music App; To Take on Spotify, Apple Music & Gaana.

"By October 31st 2020, Vigo Video will shut down in India," Vigo Video said in a blog post, adding that it has already shut operations in Brazil and the Middle East. "Users can export their content on to TikTok and continue with their creativity with a seamless experience on India's leading short video sharing platform, giving them vast exposure and interactivity with a larger user base," it added.

Vigo Video said that users of the platform will be informed about the app shutting via in-app notifications with detailed instruction on downloading their personal data or deleting their account permanently, including videos, personal information, chat history and favourite list.

India is the biggest market for some of ByteDance's apps. However, while TikTok has over 200 million users in India, Vigo Video, which was launched in 2017, has not done so well in the country. According to a report in TechCrunch on Monday, Vigo Video had about four million monthly active users last month, while Vigo Lite had 1.5 million users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Bytedance ByteDance's Apps TikTok Tiktok videos Vigo Lite Vigo Video
