Amazon is set to start drone deliveries in the UK; the e-commerce giant will ship the products by air to the customers. Reports suggested that, through this service, the company would aim to roll out its Amazon Premium Air Service in the United Kingdom. The e-commerce giant has picked Darlington as a location to commerce this initiative. This Amazon drone delivery service will be launched from the Teesside town of Darlington. The reports said that Amazon would have to obtain the necessary permissions and clearances for flights in the UK.

Amazon To Start Drone Delivery From UK’s Darlington Town

JUST IN: 🇬🇧 Amazon to start drone deliveries in the UK.

