Elon Musk, speaking on the "Verdict with Ted Cruz" podcast, highlighted concerns over alleged government funding to non-profit organisations and pointed out that these funds often lack proper auditing. Musk said, "One of the biggest scams we've uncovered is that the government can give money to so-called non-profits with very few controls and there's no auditing subsequently of that non-profit." In the podcast, he mentioned "Stacey Abrams". As per a report of The Washington Free Beacon, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Team found USD 2 billion linked to a Georgia non-profit associated with Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. The grant was reportedly awarded to Power Forward Communities by the Environmental Protection Agency under the Joe Biden administration in April 2024. ‘We Must Do Whatever It Takes’: Elon Musk Predicts Humans May Occupy Mars Within 5-7 Years From Now, Raises Sustainability Concerns.

Elon Musk Says ‘One of the Biggest Scams We’ve Uncovered’

Maybe the biggest scam of all time https://t.co/DVl37h3bJ4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2025

