Elon Musk has shared his thoughts on the possibility of humans living on Mars. In a response to a post made by an X user on March 17, 2025, Musk acknowledged the goal of humans occupying Mars. An X user said, "Humans will live on Mars," to which Elon Musk responded and acknowledged with "yes." He predicts the timeline for this to happen would likely fall in the 2nd or 3rd Earth-Mars launch window, which is roughly about 5 to 7 years from now. Musk also raised a concern regarding Mars' long-term sustainability. He explained that the key issue is whether Earth's current civilisational technology can last long enough to ensure Mars can grow independently, even if supply ships from Earth stop coming. Otherwise, Mars may struggle to survive and "will die out." Musk further said, "We must do whatever it takes to strengthen civilization to keep that window of opportunity open as long as possible."

Elon Musk Predicts Humans May Occupy Mars Within 5–7 Years From Now

Yes. That will happen on either the 2nd or 3rd Earth-Mars launch window, so roughly 5 to 7 years from now. The key question is whether Earth’s current civilizational technology level will last long enough to ensure that Mars can grow by itself, even if supply ships from Earth… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2025

