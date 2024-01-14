Elon Musk took to X announcing that he set a world record in Diablo 4 AoZ game. The achievement was made possible by an exceptional team effort, with Musk’s character named ‘DieHarder’ playing a pivotal role. Musk also shared the live stream of his gameplay on X. Musk's love for gaming has been talked about in Walter Isaacson's biography of the billionaire. The book reveals that Musk's gaming obsession began when he was 13 and how he, at that age, created a video game and sold it to a magazine. Elon Musk X Profile Update: Tech Billionaire Changes His Bio to 'Chief Troll Officer', Adds 'Trollheim' As Location .

Elon Musk Sets World Record in Diablo 4 AoZ

Set new world record in Diablo AoZ last night with an excellent crew. My character is called DieHarder.https://t.co/7Rl74Hts9f — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2024

