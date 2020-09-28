Bengaluru, Sep 28: Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group for kiranas and MSMEs, on Monday announced 'Big Festival Month' from September 29 to October 31 where over 95 per cent products sourced locally will be made available on the platform.

The sale will feature products in fashion categories across more than 50 brands, more than 100 sellers and one lakh members, the newly-launched B2B marketplace said in a statement.

Flipkart last year acquired Walmart India and launched Flipkart Wholesale, a new digital marketplace designed to help transform the kirana retail ecosystem in the country.

Flipkart Wholesale began operations earlier this month.

"The upcoming festive season is a great opportunity for retailers and MSMEs to boost sales and profitability. We see this as an opportunity for the whole retail ecosystem to come together, lift consumer sentiment and drive business growth for local MSMEs across the country," said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head - Flipkart Wholesale & Walmart India.

Since its launch, Flipkart Wholesale has expanded to 15 cities and is now servicing more than 750 new pin codes across the country.

The 'Big Festival Month' will offer products in categories such as men's wear, women's western wear, women's ethnic wear, kids wear and footwear.

"A strong backend technology will also enable a hassle-free order placement and fulfilment process for retailers on the platform," the company said.

By the year-end, Flipkart Wholesale plans to expand into categories such as home and kitchen and grocery.

Flipkart Wholesale earlier said that its customers will have access to easy credit facilities in partnership with leading banks and non-banking financial companies to manage cash flow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).