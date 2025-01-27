NVIDIA Announced Layoffs? CEO Jensen Huang Reportedly Fires Employees Behind Innovation Allowing AI Models To Use Only 1/6 of GPU

A report claimed that NVIDIA announced layoffs of employee who were behind the innovation that allowed AI models to use only 1/6 of GPU. The report mentioned that the decision was reportedly taken by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

NVIDIA Announced Layoffs? CEO Jensen Huang Reportedly Fires Employees Behind Innovation Allowing AI Models To Use Only 1/6 of GPU
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 27, 2025 03:03 PM IST

NVIDIA stock recently took a hit amid the rise of DeepSeek AI model DeepSeek R-1. Overnight, $NVDA fell 5%, and the NASDAQ 100 futures were also down by 400 points. The stock fell due to reports about next-gen GPUs, Hopper, ready to offer 6x performance compared to the previous version, Ampere. It was reported that customers could use AI models with only 1/6 of the GPU. A report suggested that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang fired employees responsible for creating this innovation. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Joins Indian 76th Republic Day Celebration Event in Seattle, Says Thrilled To See Bonds Grow Between US and India.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Fired Employees for Developing Low GPU Usage Innovation for AI Model

NVIDIA Stock Fell Overnight Amid First Reaction of DeepSeek

    Latestly whatsapp channel