NVIDIA Announced Layoffs? CEO Jensen Huang Reportedly Fires Employees Behind Innovation Allowing AI Models To Use Only 1/6 of GPU

NVIDIA stock recently took a hit amid the rise of DeepSeek AI model DeepSeek R-1. Overnight, $NVDA fell 5%, and the NASDAQ 100 futures were also down by 400 points. The stock fell due to reports about next-gen GPUs, Hopper, ready to offer 6x performance compared to the previous version, Ampere. It was reported that customers could use AI models with only 1/6 of the GPU. A report suggested that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang fired employees responsible for creating this innovation. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Joins Indian 76th Republic Day Celebration Event in Seattle, Says Thrilled To See Bonds Grow Between US and India.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Fired Employees for Developing Low GPU Usage Innovation for AI Model

Nvidia's stock fell following reports that its next- generation GPUs, Hopper, offer up to 6x the performance of its previous version, Ampere. A person familiar with the matter stated that its customers can now train Al models using only1/6 of the GPUs previously required. Huang… — Asia Tech (@asiatechwire) January 27, 2025

NVIDIA Stock Fell Overnight Amid First Reaction of DeepSeek

BREAKING: Nvidia stock, $NVDA, opens down more than -5% in overnight trading in its first reaction to DeepSeek. The biggest market headwind just came out of nowhere. That’s -$190 BILLION in market cap. https://t.co/sbkoR5XuS7 pic.twitter.com/P3O3sP5vjt — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) January 27, 2025

