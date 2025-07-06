New Delhi, July 6: Apple is reportedly preparing to enter the foldable device market in 2026, but the company may not include a foldable iPad in its initial lineup. While earlier rumours suggested that Apple was planning to introduce a foldable iPad sometime this year, recent updates indicate a change in direction. The company seems to be taking a cautious approach as it explores this new category of devices.

As per a report of DigiTimes, Apple has shifted its focus toward developing a foldable iPhone instead of a foldable iPad. While the foldable iPad has not been canceled, Apple has reportedly decided to pause progress on the project for now. Apple has yet to join the foldable smartphone market, but other companies have been established themselves in this space. Major brands like Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus and Vivo have several years of experience with foldable smartphones. Vivo X Fold5 Battery Details Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on July 14; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Why Foldable iPads Are Put on Hold?

There were speculation that Apple might consider a foldable iPad in the future. Reports suggest that this foldable device could measure between 18.8-inch and 20.2-inch with OLED display technology. It is said that Apple has paused development of the foldable iPad due to multiple challenges. Multiple reports suggest that high production costs, limited consumer interest, and technical and design issues are the reasons behind the decision. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launch in India on July 8 With 7,100mAh Battery; Check Expected Price of Upcoming Smartphone From OnePlus Nord Series.

Apple is expected to enter the foldable smartphone market by 2026 and rumours suggest that the company is working on a device featuring a crease-free display. Leaks hint that Apple’s foldable iPhone could come with a premium price between USD 2,000 and USD 3,000, which is roughly around INR 1,70,000 to INR 2,50,000 in India. Additionally, Samsung is expected to introduce Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 in the upcoming Galaxy event on July 9, 2025.

