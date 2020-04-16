Fortnite’s Upcoming Chapter 2 of Season 3 Held-Up by Over a Month Due to Coronavirus Pandemic; to Be Released on June 4

Fortnite (Photo Credits: Epic Games)

San Francisco, April 16: Epic Games has pushed back the upcoming Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 by over a month. Chapter 2, Season 3 of Fortnite was scheduled to be released in just two weeks but now, the company said it will be released on June 4. It is not clear why Epic is doing this, but the most obvious reason can be the current COVID-19 pandemic where most of the developers are working from home. Google Rejects Fortnite’s Special Exception For 30 Percent Cut on Play Store: Report.

"We are extending Chapter 2 - Season 2 of Fortnite beyond the original April 30 date. Our plan is to launch Chapter 2 - Season 3 on June 4," the company said in a statement. "There's lots of content coming in the current Season. We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve," it added. Google to Adjust Its Nest Security Camera’s Video Quality to Ease the Strain on Broadband Networks.

This is not the first time that Epic has extended a Fortnite season. Earlier, the first season of Chapter 2, launched in October 2019, lasted months longer than predicted as developers hit multiple delays.