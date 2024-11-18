New Delhi, November 18: Google is reportedly working on the Pixel Tablet 2, a successor to its first tablet released in 2023. The Google Pixel Tablet 2 is expected to launch in 2025. The new device is anticipated to feature several upgrades with new accessories. The upcoming tablet is expected to offer better performance and features.

Google released the first Pixel Tablet last year, powered by the Tensor G2 chip paired with a charging speaker dock. According to a report of Android Authority, the company is now working on the Pixel Tablet 2. While details are still limited, there are some key features that users can expect based on early leaks and speculations. Realme Everything-Proof Phone: Chase Xu, Vice President of Chinese Smartphone Company Teases New Device 'Frozen in Ice', Launch Expected Soon.

The Pixel Tablet 2 is expected to have slightly smaller bezels at the top and bottom compared to the previous model. Rumours suggest that the upcoming tablet design may not differ significantly from its predecessor. The camera and power button will likely be located on the left side of the tablet, while the volume rocker may be positioned at the top left.

Google Pixel Tablet 2 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Google Pixel Tablet 2 was said to have been spotted with the codename "QPR3" during the initial beta release of Android 14. Reports indicate that Google is working on a prototype of the Pixel Tablet 2, which may include a keyboard cover. It is also anticipated that the tablet will likely receive an upgrade to its chipset, possibly featuring either the Tensor G4 or the upcoming Tensor G5. DOGE Seeks High-IQ Small-Government Revolutionaries Willing To Work Over 80 Hours per Week, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy To Review Top Candidates.

The specific details about the camera for the new Pixel Tablet are not yet available, but there are speculations that Google will improve the camera hardware. Rumours suggest that the Pixel Tablet 2 could be launched with a better camera than its predecessor. The Pixel Tablet features an 8MP camera on the front and the back.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).