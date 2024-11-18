Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Its aim is to make the US government work better by fixing inefficiencies, stopping unnecessary spending, and reorganising federal agencies to be more effective. DOGE is looking for highly intelligent individuals. DOGE seeks revolutionary thinkers who are prepared to work over 80 hours a week on unglamorous cost-cutting. Those interested are invited to send their CVs via DOGE’s official X account, where Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will review the top 1 per cent of applicants. Grok Can Now Fact Check ChatGPT Generated Content (Watch Video).

DOGE Looking for High-IQ Small-Government Revolutionaries

We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE. We don’t need more part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting. If that’s… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 14, 2024

